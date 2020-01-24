24 Jan 2020

Emergency Assistance to the Philippines in Response to the Eruption of Mt. Taal

Report
from Government of Japan
Published on 23 Jan 2020

Japan Information and Culture Center (JICC) - Press Release No.02 - 2020

The Government of Japan decided to provide in-kind emergency assistance of anti-dust respirators and others through the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) in response to the damage caused by the volcanic eruption of Mt. Taal, located in the Republic of the Philippines.

As a Volcanic Country like the Philippines, Japan has repeatedly experienced hardship caused by volcanic activities in its history. We are in solidarity with the people of the Philippines in facing this challenge.

The Government of Japan made the above decision on rendering emergency relief from a humanitarian point of view, and in light of the friendship between Japan and of the Philippines.

