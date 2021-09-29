Elements of Replicable Models to Increase Inclusion of Vulnerable Groups in Community Disaster Risk Management: Research Report (March 2021)

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Background

This report presents the result of the formative study titled, Elements of Replicable Models to Increase Inclusion of Vulnerable Groups in Community Disaster Risk Management in the municipality of Sablayan in Occidental Mindoro, Philippines. The study was commissioned by Plan International USA in collaboration with Plan International Asia Pacific Regional Office with funding support from Margaret A.

Cargill Philanthropies, as part of the implementation of the project, Inclusive Community Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (ICDRM) in Bangladesh and the Philippines.

The study aimed to assess the potential of the program elements to be developed into strong replicable models for making Disaster Risk Reduction and Management (DRRM) more inclusive. To do so, this study focused on the experiences of two Mangyan1 indigenous peoples (IP) groups — the Alangan in Sitio Calamansian, Barangay San Agustin, and the Tau-buid in Sitio Malatongtong, Barangay Burgos. A total of 59 respondents were interviewed including representatives from the Alangan and Tau-buid communities, municipal and barangay local government officials, civil society organization leaders, and Plan International-Mindoro Field Office staff. Using a combination of data gathering methods, such as a desk review, key informant and in-depth interviews and focus group discussions (FGDs), the study was conducted from the period of April to December 2020.