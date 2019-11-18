18 Nov 2019

ELCAC regional operations center established in Davao del Norte

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 16 Nov 2019 View Original

By Jeanevive Abangan

DAVAO DEL NORTE, Nov. 15 (PIA) - The Regional Task Force Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF-ELCAC) operation center, the first in operation center in the Philippines aimed to address insurgency was made operational and formally opened this morning (Nov. 15) with the Davao del Norte Provincial Government as the host.

Housed at the conference hall of Davao del Norte Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) at the Provincial Government Center in Mankilam, Tagum City, the RTF-ELCAC Internal Security Operation (ISO) Coordination Center will put together the necessary information crucial to the regional roll out of the Executive Order No. 70 issued in December 2018 by President Rodrigo Duterte to end local communist armed conflict necessary to attain inclusive development and sustainable peace.

Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC) regional chairperson, Governor Nelson Dayanghirang of Davao Oriental appreciated Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib for taking a swift action in setting up the RTF ELCAC ISO Coordination Center that local chief executives of Davao Region had recently just talked about.

Attending the same occasion, Regional Development Council chairperson (RDC) XI, Governor Jayvee Tyrone Uy of Davao de Oro (Compostela Valley) looked at the RTF ELCAC ISO Coordination Center set up in Davao del Norte as “very strategic” considering Tagum City lies at the center of provinces and cities in Davao Region.

With the RTF ELCAC OpCen already opened, Uy said “we aim for this Region to be the front-runner of this administration to end local communist armed conflict,” while assuring that areas for priority development will be given focus.

Uy expected that coordination with LGUs and NGAs on ELCAC to be brought down and reach the priority areas.

Meanwhile, Jubahib noted that the E.O. 70 of President Duterte has led stakeholders of peace and development to reassess and reshape solutions to communist armed conflict and insurgency.

Addressing fellow local chief executives and agency representative to RTF ELCAC, Jubahib looked at insurgency problem as a manifestation of deep-rooted problems.

In attaining lasting peace, Jubahib called for a unified move to address hunger, poverty, insensitivity, social inequity and social injustice “which we can address thru collective effort and application of good governance as a tool of local government units (LGU).

The launching of RTF ELCAC ISO Coordination Center and RTF ELCAC meeting today is attended by Major general Jose C. Faustino Jr., commander of the 10th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army (PA) and Davao del Norte 2nd District Representative Alan Dujali and regional directors of national line agencies (NGAs) (PIA XI/ Jeanevive Duron Abangan)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian Transparency: Information-sharing during protracted emergencies

As an outcome of the 2016 World Humanitarian Summit, the Grand Bargain aims at improving the efficiency of humanitarian action.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.