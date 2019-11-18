ELCAC regional operations center established in Davao del Norte

By Jeanevive Abangan

DAVAO DEL NORTE, Nov. 15 (PIA) - The Regional Task Force Ending Local Communist Armed Conflict (RTF-ELCAC) operation center, the first in operation center in the Philippines aimed to address insurgency was made operational and formally opened this morning (Nov. 15) with the Davao del Norte Provincial Government as the host.

Housed at the conference hall of Davao del Norte Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) at the Provincial Government Center in Mankilam, Tagum City, the RTF-ELCAC Internal Security Operation (ISO) Coordination Center will put together the necessary information crucial to the regional roll out of the Executive Order No. 70 issued in December 2018 by President Rodrigo Duterte to end local communist armed conflict necessary to attain inclusive development and sustainable peace.

Regional Peace and Order Council (RPOC) regional chairperson, Governor Nelson Dayanghirang of Davao Oriental appreciated Davao del Norte Governor Edwin Jubahib for taking a swift action in setting up the RTF ELCAC ISO Coordination Center that local chief executives of Davao Region had recently just talked about.

Attending the same occasion, Regional Development Council chairperson (RDC) XI, Governor Jayvee Tyrone Uy of Davao de Oro (Compostela Valley) looked at the RTF ELCAC ISO Coordination Center set up in Davao del Norte as “very strategic” considering Tagum City lies at the center of provinces and cities in Davao Region.

With the RTF ELCAC OpCen already opened, Uy said “we aim for this Region to be the front-runner of this administration to end local communist armed conflict,” while assuring that areas for priority development will be given focus.

Uy expected that coordination with LGUs and NGAs on ELCAC to be brought down and reach the priority areas.

Meanwhile, Jubahib noted that the E.O. 70 of President Duterte has led stakeholders of peace and development to reassess and reshape solutions to communist armed conflict and insurgency.

Addressing fellow local chief executives and agency representative to RTF ELCAC, Jubahib looked at insurgency problem as a manifestation of deep-rooted problems.

In attaining lasting peace, Jubahib called for a unified move to address hunger, poverty, insensitivity, social inequity and social injustice “which we can address thru collective effort and application of good governance as a tool of local government units (LGU).

The launching of RTF ELCAC ISO Coordination Center and RTF ELCAC meeting today is attended by Major general Jose C. Faustino Jr., commander of the 10th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army (PA) and Davao del Norte 2nd District Representative Alan Dujali and regional directors of national line agencies (NGAs) (PIA XI/ Jeanevive Duron Abangan)