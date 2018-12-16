The Effects of Ceasefires in Philippine Peace Processes

The use of ceasefires by belligerent parties varies greatly across conflicts. In some cases, parties agree to a continuous stream of largely ceremonial ceasefire agreements that have little or no effect on the violence. In other conflicts, parties fight on for years without an agreement, but then develop a relatively stable and effective agreement that quickly reduces or terminates hostilities. This PRIO Paper will examine the use of ceasefires in two significant conflicts in the Philippines and analyze their effects on the level and extent of violence.

Brief Points

Between 1989 and 2017, the Philippines had 149 ceasefires, of which 113 were in the Communist Party of the Philippines (CPP) conflict and 35 were in the Mindanao conflict.

36 ceasefires were related to peace processes.

21 ceasefires were declared bilaterally (i.e. both parties agreed to cease hostilities simultaneously), and 124 unilaterally (i.e. only one party committed to ceasing violence).

In the CPP conflict, ceasefires have led to a short-term decrease in violence, but this has not lasted in the long run.

In conflicts with multiple actors, the influence and role of ceasefires becomes harder to observe.

Reidun Ryland

Tora Sagård

Peder Landsverk

Håvard Mokleiv Nygård

Håvard Strand

Siri Aas Rustad

Govinda Clayton

Claudia Wiehler

Valerie Sticher

David Lander