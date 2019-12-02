Educo Philippines gets ready as Typhoon Kammuri threatens central Philippines

International child-focused NGO Educo has been working in the Bicol region since 2005

(Legazpi City, December 2 2019) - Typhoon Kammuri [local name: Typhoon Tisoy] continues to approach Bicol region in Central Philippines and is due to make landfall on Monday evening. As of 2pm December 2 of Philippines' PAGASA severe weather bulletin, the typhoon was located at 195 km east of Juban, Sorsogon, with maximum sustained winds of 150kph, gustiness of up to 185 kph and moving west at 20 km per hour.

Educo Philippines is closely monitoring the development of the situation, and is currently getting ready for emergency response. The organization has been implementing development and humanitarian projects in the Bicol region since 2005, specifically in the provinces of Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, Albay and parts of Catanduanes, areas which are directly in the path of the storm.

Edwin Elegado, Educo Philippines' Disaster Risk Reduction Advisor warns of the likely impact of the storm:

"We are extremely concerned regarding the safety of children and their families, particularly those living in costal and low-lying areas. The current typhoon is expected to cause torrential rains, storm surge and even landslides. In such situations, children's schooling may be interrupted for weeks."

"Educo has been on standby since this weekend and closely coordinating with local government units, Department of Social Welfare and Development, Department Education and other partners to ensure that all actors are able to respond effectively."

Philippines weather agency PAGASA says Typhoon Kammuri's track may be similar to typhoon Glenda [international name Rammasum] in 2014 which left at least 100 people dead.

EDUCO is a global development INGO with a head office in Barcelona, Spain that has over 25 years of experience in service and defense of children and their rights. EDUCO works with children and their communities to promote just and equitable societies that guarantee their rights and wellbeing.

Educo started in the Philippines in 2005 where it implements programs on education, protection, and child-friendly local governance, as well as doing humanitarian action in disaster-affected areas. It operates in 192 schools in 184 communities within the provinces of Camarines Sur, Sorsogon and Albay, reaching about 70,000 children.