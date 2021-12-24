ECOWEB Sitrep no. 2: Typhoon Odette (Rai)

TYPHOON ODETTE (RAI) RAPID DAMAGE ASSESSMENT AND NEEDS ANALYSIS

At 1:30 PM of December 16, Thursday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Service Administration (PAGASA) in its 2 PM Bulletin reported that tropical cyclone Odette (International Name: Rai), the 15th that entered into the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) in 2021 packing maximum sustained winds of 195 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center and gustiness of up to 240 kph made landfall in the vicinity of Siargao Island in Surigao del Norte province, exactly 10 years after Typhoon Sendong also made landfall in 2011 in the southern part of eastern Mindanao. Like its predecessor, Odette (Rai) is also accompanied by flood-causing heavy rain that battered the places of its path since a day before its landfall.

Moving at 30 kilometers westward, on December 16, Typhoon Odette (Rai) made another 6 landfalls in Siargao Island, Surigao del Norte – 1:30 pm, Cagdianao, Dinagat Islands – 3:10 pm, Liloan, Southern Leyte – 4:50 pm, Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte – 5:40 pm, island town of President Carlos P. Garcia, Bohol – 6:30 pm and Bien Unido, Bohol – 7:30 pm and Carcar, Cebu – 10 pm.

Typhoon Odette made its 8th landfall in La Libertad, Negros Oriental at 2 am of December 17, crossed the Visayan Sea and made its final landfall in Roxas, Palawan at 4:00 pm, with a slightly lesser speed of 150 km per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 205 kph. It passed through the island and exited to the West Philippine Sea and as of 4 a.m. December 18, the center of the eye of Typhoon Odette (Rai) was located at 240 kilometers west northwest of Puerto Princesa City, Palawan packing maximum sustained winds of 150 kilometers per hour near the center, gustiness of up to 185 kph, central pressure of 960 hPa, and moving in the west northwest direction at a speed of 15 kph towards the West Philippine Sea. Map 1 below shows the path of the typhoon and the landfall points.

OVERALL SITUATION

A. Affected Area and Population

Typhoon Odette (Rai) is among the typhoons entering the Philippine area of responsibility with the widest circumferential overcast comparable to Typhoon Yolanda (Haiyan) in 2013. With its ring-bands spanning from the southern portion of Luzon, the whole of the Visayas and half of Mindanao and Palawan Island. Data gathered from members and affiliates of the Community-Led Empowering Action for Resilience Network (CLEARNet) and the digital feedbacking platform Talk-Loop- Philippines, to which both ECOWEB is acting as hub, reveal that Typhoon Odette (Rai) affected a total of 38 of the 81 provinces in 10 of the 17 regions of the country at various degrees of impact.

Map 2 below shows the provinces affected by the typhoon as assessed by ECOWEB and confirmed by CLEARNet focal organizations and other CSOs, National Anti-Poverty – Victims of Disaster and Calamities (NAPC-VDC) sectoral council members and other contacts in the provinces: