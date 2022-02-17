Economic & Social Rights Report: Philippines

How can the European Union (EU) better contribute to building an enabling environment for Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) in the Philippines? How can the EU support the progressive realization of Economic and Social Rights - that is to say Freedom of Association and the Right to Organise, Decent Work and the Right to Social Protection for all - in connection with the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and the EU Action Plan on Democracy and Human Rights in the country?

Developed by Solidar Suisse Hong Kong and by the Labour Education and Research Network (LEARN) in the Philippines, the following report identifies challenges and opportunities for the EU.

To boost its actions for the progressive realisation of Economic and Social Rights in the country: Restore jobs, fight for a safe employment, cope with inefficiencies in the health system, and eliminate inequalities in education are, among others, the main challenges for the Philippines. To enhance its partnership with Civil Society Organisations and Trade Unions through capacity development and enhanced protection against intimidation, threats and violence.

READ THE REPORT HERE