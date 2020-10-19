Eco hub, youth development center to rise in Marawi

By Apipa P. Bagumbaran

MARAWI CITY, Oct. 16 (PIA) - A new hub that could help in livelihood and peace initiatives will soon rise in the city.

Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM), Save the Children Philippines, City Government of Marawi, Mindanao State University (MSU), and the Raheemah Foundation broke ground the Raheemah Economic Hub and Development Center on Friday.

The hub is to be constructed under the Restoring Livelihood and Learning in Marawi project implemented by Save the Children Philippines. It is funded by the Japan government through the Asian Development Bank and supported by the Department of Public Works and Highways.

This project seeks to give an opportunity for the youth and other sectors in Marawi an avenue to develop their skills and be empowered to help reshape the nation and for the children to face a better and brighter future.

Save the Children Philippines Team Leader Edwin Horca said they wanted the hub to become a platform to promote social enterprises and local products, as well as, to enhance the capacities of women and youth to improve their lives.

"This center will be a haven for the empowered youth and women of Marawi," he said.

TFBM chairperson Secretary Eduardo del Rosario lauded how the project will give an opportunity to the youth to become responsible and productive.

He assured that the TFBM will give all-out support to this kind of activity as it is not only for livelihood but also for youth development.

The TFBM chairman added that the establishment of the hub will not just give livelihood opportunities but will also showcase the customs and traditions of Maranao.

Mayor Majul Gandamra said he is grateful for the project since one of the areas greatly affected by the Marawi siege was the source of livelihood of the people of Marawi.

"I'm very thankful for the support shown by this humanitarian organization for the local business owners," he further said.

Meanwhile, Baicon Cayongcat-Nuska of Raheemah conveyed her appreciation to Save the Children Philippines for agreeing to build the facility. She said the youth and women tapped by Raheemah can make use of the economic hub to consolidate and sell their products to the market. It will also serve as a venue to revive the traditional culture of handicraft making.

"We are very grateful to the support of DTI under the Bangon Marawi Rehabilitation Program for the shared service facility that they provided to the women especially during the pandemic. We are also thankful to the support of the city government of Marawi and the provincial government of Lanao del Sur, especially their tourism and GAD offices, who provided support and tapped MSU in the development of designs that are used in making the handicraft products," she said.

Raheemah is a volunteer organization which aims to facilitate linkage of livelihood opportunities for vulnerable women and youth in Marawi City as well as in Lanao del Sur. (APB/PIA ICIC)