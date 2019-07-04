ECHO Factsheet – Philippines (Last updated 02/07/2019)

FACTS & FIGURES

EU humanitarian aid:

More than €115 million since 1996, including €78 million in response to natural disasters

€28.5 million in response to conflict

€11 million on disaster preparedness

Introduction

Located along the typhoon belt and the Ring of Fire in the Pacific, the Philippines is highly exposed to various natural disasters. This is further compounded by armed conflict between the government and armed groups in the southernmost island of Mindanao. These events more often than not result in significant loss of life and livelihoods whilst causing many people to lose their homes. The European Union provides assistance in the form of food, water and sanitation facilities, health services, and emergency livelihood support.

What are the needs?

Although the Philippines has well-developed crisis management capacities, the incessant occurrence of strong cyclones and storms has often put a heavy strain on local resources. Around 20 typhoons hit the country every year. In late December 2018, tropical depression Usman triggered widespread flooding and landslides in central parts of the Philippines, killing more than 120 people and leaving nearly 700,000 people affected. Earlier in September, typhoon Mangkhut (locally known as Ompong) hit the northern part of Luzon, affecting almost 1.5 million people and causing widespread damage to the livelihood opportunities of affected population and to the infrastructure of the region. Also, in early August, incessant monsoon rains triggered widespread flooding and landslides in 28 provinces across the archipelago nation. The events displaced close to 400,000 people whilst causing extensive damage to infrastructure, farmlands and livestock. In December 2017, tropical storm Tembin struck the southern part of the country, leaving behind a trail of destruction in communities already displaced by the ongoing conflict in the region.

Sporadic outbursts of violence between armed groups and the Philippine government in Mindanao also regularly trigger displacements of communities in the southern part of the country. The ongoing Mindanao conflict, classified by the European Commission as a ‘forgotten crisis’, has caused the displacement of close to a million people since 2012. These large-scale forced displacements have inevitably increased humanitarian needs.