Eastern Samar officials continue relief operations to families affected by Typhoon Ursula

By Samuel D. Candido

BORONGAN CITY, Jan. 15 (PIA)—Eastern Samar officials led by Gov. Ben Evardone and Rep. Maria Fe R. Abunda continue doing relief operations in areas damaged by Typhoon Ursula on December 24, 2019.

Maria Myrla C. Arma, Local Disaster Risk Reduction Management Officer (LDRRMO-III) said that some 11,530 food packs were distributed to affected families and 900 sacks of NFA rice were distributed to eight municipalities of Eastern Samar.

Arma disclosed that the provincial government dispatched and distributed relief packs in Guiuan on December 27, 2019 with 200 sacks of NFA rice.

On January 2-3, 2020 food packs with kilos of rice, noodles, sardines, corned beef, beef loaf, and coffee were given to 5,782 affected families in 23 hardly-hit barangays.

In Mercedes town, some 75 sacks of NFA rice, were given while in Salcedo town, 150 sacks of NFA rice and food packs to 2,511 families in 15 barangays.

In Balangkayan town, officials gave out 100 sacks of NFA rice and food packs for 2,266 families in eight barangays.

In Maydolong town, some 100 sacks of NFA rice were also given.

In Llorente town, they gave out 100 sacks of NFA rice and food packs to 971 families.

In Hernani town, some 75 sacks of NFA rice were dispatched and in Giporlos town, another 100 sacks of NFA rice.

Arma added that the repacking of relief goods is still on-going and the distribution will continue to the municipalities affected by Typhoon Ursula.

"As of January 11, 2020, the total number of affected families given food packs totaled to 11,530 and 900 sacks of NFA rice distributed to victims of Typhoon Ursula," Arma said.

This is done so that, "No Estehanon should go hungry," according to Gov. Evardone.

Based on the report of Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Officer (PDRRMO) Ma. Josefina C. Titong some 63,563 families were affected by the typhoon in Eastern Samar.

The PDRRMC also reported that the Province of Leyte through Governor Dominico L. Petilla donated 100 sacks of commercial rice for the victims of Typhoon Ursula. (nbq/SDC/PIA-E. Samar)