Earthquake victims in Abra to receive Emergency Cash Transfer assistance-DSWD

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) launched the Emergency Cash Transfer (ECT) program on Monday, October 10, at the Provincial Capitol of Abra, which will benefit affected families of the Magnitude-7.0 earthquake last July.

The ECT helps in the early recovery of disaster-affected families, especially those with damaged houses, at the same time supports the early revival of local markets.

Governor Dominic B. Valera opened the program with a welcome message. The Governor shared that DSWD Secretary Erwin T. Tulfo was the first national government official to arrive and provide help to Abra when the earthquake occurred. He added, “our heartfelt gratitude forever, *hindi namin makakalimutan *(we will never forget).”

He further said, “on behalf of the beneficiaries in the province, ang aming taos pusong pasasalamat” (our heartfelt thanks).

Meanwhile, DSWD Undersecretary Vilma B. Cabrera, reading the message of Secretary Tulfo, said that the DSWD is ready to help Abra rise from the rubbles.

“Makakaasa kayo na ang national government agencies, kasama ng lokal na pamahalaan, maging ang iba pang mga partner-organization at ahensiya ay magiging magkakatuwang upang patuloy na makatulong sa inyong pinagdadaanan” (You can be assured that the national government, in coordination with the local government, partner-organizations, and other agencies will continue to assist you in your recovery), Usec. Cabrera said.

Abra: First recipient of the ECT

The province of Abra is the first recipient of the ECT program, which will be implemented in the 27 municipalities of the province. Qualified beneficiaries are poor families listed under the DSWD Listahanan Poverty Database but are not receiving assistance from the Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps); residing in geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas; families with members who are from the vulnerable sector; families with casualties from the earthquake; and those with damaged houses.

Abra, together with the Mountain Province, was eligible for the ECT based on the set criteria such as rapid assessment; declaration of the state of calamity; and the presence of active market which will help the entire locality in its recovery from the earthquake.

In Mountain Province, the ECT will also be implemented in the towns of Besao, Bauko, and Barangay Sacasacan in Sadanga

A total of 23,415 families from Abra and the Mountain Province will benefit from the ECT with a total budget of P214,579,350. Families with partially damaged houses will receive cash aid amounting to 75 percent of the Minimum Regional Daily Wage Rate or P280 for 30 days or equivalent to P8,550. Families with totally damaged houses, on the other hand, will receive P280 for 90 days or P25,650.

The local chief executives of the 27 towns of Abra were present to receive their ceremonial checks for their respective ECT implementation.

Abra Lone District Representative Menchie B. Bernos reiterated Governor Valera’s message and expressed gratitude to the DSWD and to Secretary Tulfo for the ECT program. She said, “walang hanggang pasasalamat kay Secretary Tulfo sa kanyang puso sa pagtulong sa bawat oras ng sakuna” (endless gratitude to Secretary Tulfo for his heart in helping in times of disasters).

Luz Viado Millare of Bangued, Abra, one of the ECT beneficiaries who was at the launching activity also thanked the DSWD for the assistance.

Present during the launching were DSWD Undersecretaries Marco Bautista and Denise Florence Bragas; Assistant Secretaries Maris Maristela, Denise Rose Cajipe, and Irene Dumlao; Abra Vice Governor Maria Jocelyn V. Bernos; and Provincial Social Welfare and Development Officer Myrna B. Bersalona.