Earthquake in north Cotabato, Philippines - Flash Update #1

• The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) reported that a strong and shallow earthquake with M 6.3 struck North Cotabato Province, Mindanao island in the Philippines on Wednesday, 16 October 2019, at 18:37 (UTC+7). The earthquake was located on 6.76°N,125.04°E (23 km Southwest of Makilala, North Cotabato).

• As the earthquake depth of focus at 2 km depth, Kidapawan City, Tulunan and M’lang endured intensity level VII, or strong shaking. While other several areas have experienced light to moderate shaking, such as Intensity VI in Tacurong City, Intensity V in Kalamansi, Lebak and Palimbang,

Sultan Kudarat; Pikit and President Roxas, North Cotabato, and Intensity IV in Cotabato City, Sultan Kudarat, Matanog and Barira, Maguindanao.

• PHIVOLCS advised the public to be cautious and prepare as there were already fifty (50) recorded aftershocks that occurred more than four hours after the M 6.3 main shock.

• The Philippine’s National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has released an advisory on the earthquake information to several regions through facsimile, SMS, and website for further dissemination to their respective local DMO from the provincial down to the municipal levels.

• The earthquake have caused panic in several municipalities, cities and villages as there were reports of shaking of houses and establishments. There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage yet, the local DMO and the local government of North Cotabato province are conducting initial assessments and gathering information from the ground due to the expecting damages from the shallow quake.

• According to the Pacific Disaster Center (PDC), the total population exposed from this event is estimated to reach up to 5.28 million people in 100-km radius.

• AHA Centre will monitor continuously and issue update should there be any significant development of the situation.