Earthquake, flash flood victims get P3.9M livelihood aid

MAKILALA, Cotabato Province, Nov. 11 (PIA) – At least 197 residents of Makilala who were affected by earthquake and flash floods recently received livelihood assistance from the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE).

DOLE 12 Regional Director Raymundo Agravante and DOLE-North Cotabato Field Office head Marjorie Latoja led the turnover of P3.911-million worth of livelihood starter kits in a ceremony on Thursday (November 5).

Also present during the ceremony were Makilala Mayor Armando Quibod and Makilala PESO Manager Cheryl Eusalia.

Beneficiaries of the kabuhayan starter kits were affected by natural calamities, including earthquake and flash floods in 2019.

Starter kits will provide beneficiaries micro-enterprises such as dressmaking, gardening, food vending (balut, kwek-kwek, meat barbecue), rice retailing, and others.

“Daku ni nga tabang sa amua para sa para sa padayon nga recovery gikan sa epekto sang linog,” said beneficiary Teresita Embo.

(This is a big help for us in our continued recovery from the aftermath of earthquake.)

In his message Director Agravante reminded the beneficiaries to value the assistance given by the government and hoped to sustain their chosen livelihood projects.

“The Department continues to assist our vulnerable sectors even in this pandemic but assure us also in making your projects sustainable," he said.

DILP is a flagship program of the DOLE which seeks to contribute to poverty reduction and reduce vulnerability to risks of the working poor, vulnerable and marginalized workers either through emergency employment, promotion of entrepreneurship and community enterprises. CDGamboa/MPLatoja-DOLE 12/DED-PIA 12)