Earthquake Atlas for building resiliency in Metro Davao launched

The Department of Science and Technology – Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (DOST – PHIVOLCS) reiterates the importance of structurally-sound buildings as part of earthquake preparedness through the launch of the Metro Davao Earthquake Model (MDEM) Atlas on September 4, 2019 at the Grand Regal Hotel in Lanang, Davao City.

“Metro Davao is traversed by the Central Davao Fault System composed of Tamugan Fault, Lacson Fault, Dacudao Fault, Pangyan-Biao Escuela Fault and New Carmen Fault, which may produce earthquakes greater than magnitude 6.5,” says DOST Undersecretary Renato Solidum, Jr., Officer-In-Charge of PHIVOLCS. “The MDEM Atlas can be used as reference for engineers in the seismic design of buildings and structures, and will help minimize the impact of very destructive ground shaking and prevent casualties.”

The Atlas is a compilation of maps showing seismic ground motion hazard assessment from various earthquake sources. Among the maps are Peak Ground Acceleration (PGA) and Spectral Acceleration (SA), which were modelled using Probabilistic Seismic Hazard Analysis (PSHA) through the collaborative efforts and expertise of engineers, seismologists, geologists and researchers from DOST – PHIVOLCS in consultation with various local stakeholders such as the Regional Development Council (RDC) XI, Association of Regional Executives of National Agencies (ARENA) XI, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) XI, Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers (PICE) XI, Association of Structural Engineers of the Philippines - Regional Coordinating Council (ASEP-RCC), Association of Structural Engineers of Davao, Inc. (SEAD), the academe, the Provincial Government of Davao del Norte and Davao del Sur, the Local Government Units of Tagum City, Carmen, Panabo City, Island Garden City of Samal, Sta Cruz, Digos City and Davao City.

The MDEM Atlas can also be used as guide for earthquake impact assessment of national government agencies, Local Government Units (LGUs) in Metro Davao, engineering community, academe and the private sector.

Copies of the Atlas will be distributed during the event. Stakeholders can also download the digital copy online from DOST – PHIVOLCS official website (www.phivolcs.dost.gov.ph).

