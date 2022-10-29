EAP Activation Notification Philippines: Typhoon - Operation (MDRPH049)

General Overview:

On 26 October 2022, a Low-Pressure Area (LPA) East of Eastern Visayas developed into a Tropical Depression (TD) and was named “Paeng”. On 27 October at 8:00 am, TD Paeng further intensified into a Tropical Storm (TS) and was given an international name NALGAE. According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical, and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) update at 11.00 pm on 27 October, further intensification of TC Paeng is likely while moving over warm waters of the Philippine Sea and with the possibility of reaching typhoon category on Saturday, 29 October 2022. In addition, due to the other weather disturbance, specifically the shearline, intensification of heavy rainfall will be experienced in different parts of Luzon areas and part of Visayas provinces. Based on the PAGASA’s forecast as of 27 October, the cyclone will pass through landmass within the next five days (27 October to 1 November) period affecting 43 provinces. In addition, based on the forecast of 510/IBF1 incorporating PAGASA forecasts, shelter damages are projected up to 10 per cent in different municipalities in the priority areas under the Early Action Protocol (EAP) for typhoon. Furthermore, chapters have confirmed the capacity to implement the early action within the lead time.