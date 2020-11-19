Duterte places Luzon under state of calamity

By Jerome Carlo R. Paunan

CALOOCAN CITY, Nov. 19 (PIA) -- President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has placed the entire Luzon under a state of calamity in order to facilitate the swift relief and rehabilitation efforts in typhoon and flood-hit communities.

In his televised public address on Tuesday evening, Duterte said he has signed the proclamation approving the recommendation of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) declaring the entire island of Luzon under a state of calamity.

“Mukhang napirmahan ko na yata last night. I think I signed the proclamation,” Duterte said.

The President was responding to Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana who reminded him about the NDRRMC’s recommendation on the Luzon-wide calamity declaration.

The council had earlier sought the calamity declaration to address the adverse impact of recent typhoons that battered areas in Luzon.

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go supported the NDRRMC recommendation to President Duterte to place the entire Luzon under a state of calamity.

A calamity declaration will help speed up the relief and rebuilding efforts and give leeway in the fund releases.

It also allows the imposition of price control measures to ease the economic impact of the calamity on the people.

At least 67 people died while thousands have been displaced from their homes after the powerful typhoons caused massive floods and landslides.

Billions of pesos worth of storm damage to agriculture and infrastructure have also been reported by authorities.

The President had earlier announced plans to create an interagency task force to supervise the swift rebuilding efforts of typhoon-hit areas.

The leadership of the Build Back Better Task Force was initially given to Executive Secretary Salvador Medialdea as chair. (PIA NCR)