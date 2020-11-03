Duterte conducts aerial inspection, visits Bicol on “Rolly” aftermath

CALOOCAN CITY, Nov. 2 (PIA) -- President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Monday afternoon personally inspected areas hit by Typhoon Rolly in the Bicol Region where the cyclone made its initial landfall.

The President, accompanied by Senator Christopher “Bong” Go, also dropped by and met with residents of a town in Guinobatan, Albay that was engulfed by lahar from Mayon Volcano during the onslaught of “Rolly”

In his visit, he personally thanked local officials for their “foresight” to warn and evacuate residents to safety.

“You have to credit the foresight of the local official that they warned the residents well and advanced and there was an evacuation way long before it actually happened, for that alone I’d like to thank the officials of Guinobatan,” Duterte said.

The Chief Executive, who flew in directly from Davao, has been working and monitoring round-the-clock developments regarding the recent devastation of Rolly in the country, according to Go.

Following his aerial survey, Go said the President has instructed concerned agencies to conduct an investigation on alleged quarrying operations in the area that residents have complained about.

“Ang reklamo nila doon, Secretary [Mark] Villar, ‘yung kay [Environment Secretary Roy] Cimatu man 'to, pero I think it’s the construction. They are getting the raw materials sa Guinobatan mismo at 'yun, every washout, water from the mountains, dadalhin talaga doon sa baba,” Duterte said.

“But anyway sabi ko, we will look into it. I will ask Secretary Villar and Secretary Cimatu who would have a knowledge about these things, kung may magawa sila,” he assured.

Duterte, likewise, assured of immediate financial assistance for the affected areas in the region.

“Second is the immediate financial and cash assistance, ang sabi ko doon sa kanila... kung may maibigay ang gobyerno, I was not sure. I was not categorical in the financial assistance but sabi ko pagkain aabot sa inyo,” he added.

Initial reports from the Regional Office of Civil Defense said Typhoon Rolly left at least 10 dead with more than 390,000 displaced from their homes with 345,044 still staying in evacuation centers.

Rolly, the second super typhoon to hit the Philippines following “Yolanda” made landfall on Catanduanes Island before dawn on Sunday, packing maximum sustained wind speeds of 225 kilometers (140 miles) per hour.

It was downgraded a few hours later as it swept across Luzon and reduced intensity as it headed towards the Metro Manila, where the capital region of 12 million was bracing for strong winds in the evening. (PIA NCR)