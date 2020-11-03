Duque reports p26.5m supplies and medicines prepositioned in preparation for typhoon Rolly, assures safety of Covid-19 patients

Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III today reported that the Department of Health (DOH) has prepositioned about P26.5M worth of drugs, medicines, medical supplies, health kits, including personal protective equipment (PPEs) and other COVID-19 supplies in preparation for typhoon Rolly. He added that a total of P21.7M worth of commodities are also available and immediately mobilizable at the DOH Central office warehouse.

Sec. Duque further added that in preparation for the super typhoon, DOH has raised the code red alert in all affected regions and has alerted hospitals to ensure standby functional generator sets and adequate critical life-saving equipment for use in emergency situations.

At the regional Centers for Health Development (CHDs), the Health Chief has instructed the activation of emergency operation centers in Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA and Bicol Region.

The Secretary has also alerted concerned provincial DOH offices to actively monitor and report any untoward incident in their respective areas of responsibility. Additionally, Sec. Duque reported that Health Emergency Response Teams are now on standby and ready for deployment.

Furthermore, the Health Chief assured the public that COVID-19 patients and health workers in Temporary Treatment and Monitoring Facilities (TTMFs) have already evacuated to assure their safety. Patients and staff of Mega TTMFs such as the Ninoy Aquino Stadium, Rizal Memorial Coliseum, Filinvest Temporary Treatment and Monitoring Facilities, and Philippine Arena were transferred to various hotel isolation facilities in the National Capital Region. On the other hand, TTMF patients and staff in Albay province were evacuated in Day Care Centers, public schools, and evacuation centers.

Meanwhile, Sec. Duque urged the public to continue practicing minimum public health standards to prevent transmission of COVID-19 in their homes and in evacuation centers.

“Sa bahay man o sa mga evacuation centers ay panatilihin natin ang hindi kukulangin sa isang metrong distansya sa pagitan ng sarili at iba. Ugaliing hugasan ang mga kamay gamit ang sabon at tubig, o linisin ang kamay gamit ang alcohol-based handrub, takpan ang ilong at bibig sa tuwing uubo o babahing gamit ang likod ng siko o tisyu, huwag hawakan ang mata, ilong, at bibig KAPAG umuubo o bumabahing, at agad na kumonsulta sa doktor kung magpakita ng malalang sintomas, gaya ng hirap sa paghinga at pagkahilo,” Duque said.

Sec. Duque also advised the public on how to prevent leptospirosis and other waterborne diseases, saying “Huwag na pong lumabas at maglakad sa baha, lalo na po ang mga may sugat sa paa. Kung hindi po maiiwasan ay magsuot ng protective wear o bota. Sa mga lumusong sa baha, magtungo po tayo sa ating mga health centers upang mabigyan ng post-exposure prophylaxis kung kinakailangan para maka-iwas sa leptospirosis. Siguraduhin ring malinis ang inuming tubig at ang ating mga nakahandang pagkain. Pakuluan ang inuming tubig ng tatlong minuto at hugusan ng mabuti ang ating mga sahog at lutuing mabuti ang ating pagkain.”