DTI-MisOcc turns over livelihood package to ELCAC beneficiaries

By Shaine Mae R. Nagtalon

DON VICTORIANO, Misamis Occidental, Nov 27 (PIA)—The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Misamis Occidental turned over livelihood packages worth P5,000 to P8,000 each under the Pangkabuhayan para sa Pagbangon at Ginhawa (PBG) program at Don Victoriano Municipal Gymnasium, November 11.

The livelihood kits were given to 80 beneficiaries under the ending local communist armed conflict (ELCAC) efforts of the government in Don Victoriano to finance their new businesses such as "sari-sari" store, rice retailing and hog raising.

“Dako kaayo ko'g pasalamat sa nahitabo karon panahona, wala ko magdahum nga bisan sa ka layo sa atong lungsod ang national government wala gyud ta pasagdi ug hinay-hinay kitang gitabangan,” Don Victoriano Mayor Bertoldo “Dodong” Murallon said.

(I am very grateful for what is happening now. I did not expect this because our town is far but the national government is here and they never leave us, we are slowly being helped.)

Murallon urged the residents to take care of the government's aid since this is the only way that they can provide a brighter future for their children as this would enable them to send their children to school and live a comfortable life.

During the turnover of the livelihood kits, DTI Assistant Secretary Reveree Niño Contreras said, "Naa diri ang national government ug LGU DonVic para mutabang sa inyo. Dili mo pasagdan sa gobyerno."

(The national government and LGU DonVic are here to help you. The government will not leave you forsaken.)

He further asked the residents to support the government, national agencies, and the local officials.

Forher part, DTI-10 Regional Director Linda Boniao said, "The Pangkabuhayan sa pagBangon at Ginhawa (PBG) Program is a livelihood seeding and entrepreneurship development program, which aims to assist individuals and families affected by fire incidents, armed conflicts and other calamities to recover and restart their business."

She added that the 80 beneficiaries will be monitored by DTI-MisOcc adding that the agency will give them more assistance if their business will become successful and if they need more help for expansion.

DTI-MisOcc will also give livelihood seminars to former members of the New People's Army (NPA) and hear queries on concerns about their businesses.

Jameson Masandig, one of the beneficiaries from Barangay Lalud, thanked the government for the program that changed their lives saying, "Maayo na gyud karon nga naa nami sa sabakan sa gobyerno, saunang panahon nga wala pa mi kaapil ani murag lisod kaayo among kinabuhi kay naa pa mi sa bukid gapuyo pero karon nga naa nami sa gobyerno, dako kaayo ug tabang ang gobyerno para sa amoa."

(Life is easier now that we have returned to the fold of the law. Our life before was very difficult since we were living in the mountains but now, we are able to experience the help and service of the government.)

The activity is in partnership with the Philippine Army (PA), Philippine National Police (PNP), Technical Education for Skils and Development Authority (TESDA), Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), local government unit (LGU) and other government agencies.

DTI Misamis Occidental has a total of 279 beneficiaries under PBG with 28 batches for the year 2020. (SMRN/PIA Misamis Occidental)