DTI launches Bangon Marawi pop-up store

By Lou Ellen L. Antonio

ILIGAN CITY, Jan. 22 (PIA) -- In its effort to provide assistance to Maranao entrepreneurs affected by Marawi siege, the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) launched a pop-up store at Greenhills Mall in San Juan City, Metro Manila.

In partnership with the Ortigas & Company, operator of Greenhills Shopping Center, the pop-up store showcases various Maranao arts and crafts such as baur (chest), langkit (traditional Maranao weave), sundang (sword), malong landap (enclosed skirt), among others.

“Being the lead agency of the Subcommittee on Business and Livelihood of Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM), DTI aims to revive the affected business and livelihood in Marawi through pop-up stores,” said UndersecretaryAbdulgani Macatoman of DTI Trade and Promotions.

The pop-up store is open during mall hours from Monday to Sunday until June 23, 2020.

To recall, Maranao products were also displayed and sold in several trade fairs such as the 68th Manila Fame at the World Trade Center, Sikat Pinoy Arts and Crafts at the SM Megamall in Mandaluyong City and other OTOP Philippines Hub. A pop-up store will also be launched at UP Town Center in Diliman Quezon City.

As of December 31, 2019, DTI has distributed a total of 31,992 assorted Livelihood Starter Kits to qualified internally displaced persons- micro entrepreneurs. These include 4,294 sewing sets, 10,000 sari-sari store vending sets, 3,000 bakery business sets, 1,000 school supplies sets, 3,030 carinderia store sets, 11,135 bigasan vending sets, 51 popcorn making vending sets, 121 carpentry tools set, and 68 masonry and tiles setting tools starter kits.

For 2020, DTI plans to distribute livelihood starter kits namely: 11,796 Sari-sari store vending kits, 10,900, school supplies starter kits and 3,600 e-loading business kits. DTI has also turned-over 14 Shared Service Facilities to Marawi cooperatives. (LEA | PIA10)