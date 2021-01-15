DTI-Ifugao provides assistance to 81 entreps, typhoon victims

LAMUT, Ifugao, Jan. 14 (PIA) -- Eighty one families and individuals received livelihood assistance and food packs from the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in the province.

Livelihood kits were given to 29 existing and prospect barangay based Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through the Livelihood Seeding Program – Negosyo Serbisyo sa Barangay (LSP-NSB) and to 28 individuals affected by typhoon Ulysses.

The recipients of the livelihood kits committed to efficiently manage the assistance given not only for themselves but for the whole community. They also promised to actively participate in scheduled entrepreneurship trainings or relevant skills training requested by the local government unit.

LSP-NSB is a program of DTI that allows a wider reach of business development assistance by bringing government services closer to the people through partnerships between relevant local government units and DTI officials. Services offered under LSP-NSB include business registration, advisory service, information and advocacy and provision of livelihood kits ranging from Php5, 000.00 to P8, 000.00.

It extends ease of doing business to barangays within the 4th, 5th, and 6th income classification municipalities in the country.

Assorted goods were also provided to 24 indigent families of Lagawe town to help address some of their daily needs. These are the target recipients of the Lagawe Municipal Police Station’s “Adopt an Indigent Family” program. (JDP/MBL- PIA CAR, Ifugao)