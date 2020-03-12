DTI distributes more livelihood starter kits to Marawi IDPs

By Christine Lyn G. Viajante

MARAWI CITY, March 4 (PIA) - Internally displaced persons (IDPs) lined-up at the old NFA warehouse at Luksa Datu, this city, to claim the livelihood starter kits to be handed over by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI).

DTI targets to distribute 1,000 school supplies starter kits and 500 ( sari-sari store (grocery) starter kits today, March 4.

Dr. Rosalinda Pineda, DTI Project Manager for Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM), said the department will give out a total of 11,796 sari-sari store (grocery) starter kits and 9,000 school supplies starter kits as an addition to the previously distributed variety store livelihood kits given last year.

Dr. Pineda also announced that they will also be giving assistance to renter-IDPs starting this week.

"Within this week, we are going to start with our renters, there are over 3,000 of them. They can come here at Luksa Datu and we will accommodate them after we finish the process of verification using the Kathanor list," she added.

DTI encourages IDPs to always prepare their identification requirements: two valid government-issued IDs, their barangay profile and barangay certificate. They were also warned not to sell the kits they received.

According to DTI, they have consultants who will oversee how far the IDPs would take these livelihood kits through their impact monitoring program.

Asral Mustapha, one of the beneficiaries, expressed her gratitude and thanked DTI for the aid they've received. She urged her fellow-IDPs to make good use of the kits that the government has given them.

"Sa mga nakatatanggap ng groceries, huwag naman sana nilang ibenta kasi pinagpaguran rin yon na ibigay sa atin ng gobyerno tapos ibebenta lang, palaguin nalang sana," Mustapha remarked.

[To the beneficiaries, please refrain from selling your starter kits because our government worked hard just to give that to us, instead make it grow.]

Committed to alleviate the lives of conflict-affected families, nothing could hinder DTI from helping Marawi and its people rise again (CLViajante/ PIA-ICIC)