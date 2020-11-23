DTI distributes e-loading business to Marawi IDPs

By Kate Angela Saura

MARAWI CITY, Nov. 20 (PIA) - The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), along with the local government of Marawi City, distributed Php15,000 worth of e-loading kits to Marawi’s Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) on November 18, 2020 at the covered court of the Marawi City Hall.

The distribution of 400 e-loading kits from DTI is the final tranche of livelihood assistance to the qualified IDPs. The kits include a cellphone worth Php4,000 and loads amounting to Php6,000 for SMART and Php5,000 for Globe.

Dr. Rosalinda Penida, DTI of Task Force Bangon Marawi Manager, said the distribution of the kits will end in December 2020.

“Nagdistribute kami ng e-loading kit tugon ito sa partnership namin sa opisina ng Mayor na magbibigay kami sa karapat-dapat bigyan ng e-loading para makatulong sa kanilang kabuhayan," said Penida.

As for the record, DTI has distributed 47,387 livelihood assistance out of its 50,000 target.

Meanwhile, Councilor Abdani Alonto urged beneficiaries to utilize the e-business in its maximum capacity to be able to profit.

“Sa mga beneficiary, it is time na you have to make proper use of the programs na ito as a start-up business, napakalaking tulong na nito,’’ added Alonto.

Furthermore, DTI consultant to Marawi City, Dimnatang Radia reiterated that with the collaboration of LGU Marawi, government agencies, and private sectors, IDPs are guaranteed economic opportunities and continuing livelihood programs.

This is in line with President Rodrigo Duterte's order to provide livelihoods for IDPs in Marawi City and other affected localities by the siege. (KAS/PIA-ICIC)