DSWD taps CebuPac for relief operations in Odette-hit areas

In continuation of its disaster response operations, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) tapped the logistical support of the Cebu Pacific Airlines (CebuPac) to expedite the delivery of relief items to areas affected by Typhoon Odette.

With the help of CebuPac, some 1,340 family food packs and 30,000 pieces of Disaster Assistance Family Access Card (DAFAC) forms were transported to Caticlan, Cebu, and Palawan through a free-of-charge airlift on December 22 to 30, 2021.

DAFAC plays an important role in monitoring the provision of aid to families affected by disasters, and that it helps the DSWD to ensure that all families hit by Typhoon Odette are given appropriate assistance. It is a system used by the Department to validate the status of the affected families and serves as a reference for the provision of additional and appropriate interventions to them.

The relief assistance, composed of food and non-food items, was for distribution to the families affected by the typhoon as part of the DSWD’s resource augmentation to disaster-hit local government units.

“With the extent of damage caused by Typhoon Odette in transportation, electricity and communication lines, the generosity and support of Cebu Pacific to the DSWD’s relief operations greatly helped in the expeditious delivery of the much needed assistance to our affected kababayans,” DSWD Secretary Rolando Joselito Bautista said.

The DSWD is committed to work with government agencies, local government units, and the private sector in delivering relief assistance and support to the typhoon-hit population. ###