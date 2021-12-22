DSWD strengthens coordination with LGUs amid Typhoon Odette

In continuation of the disaster response operations for Typhoon Odette, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has raised its response operations to red alert level to strengthen its monitoring and coordination with local government units (LGUs) affected by the weather disturbance.

All concerned DSWD Field Offices in affected areas are also rendering 24/7 disaster response operations to immediately provide technical assistance and resource augmentation to LGUs.

In addition, the DSWD also continues its replenishment and repacking operations to ensure the availability of relief items that will be augmented to affected localities. This is part of the Department’s mandate as the lead in the Food and Non-Food Items Cluster of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

Aside from repacking, the Department’s regional office in MIMAROPA, also sent 82 modular tents to nine municipalities in Romblon, namely, Alcantara, Calatrava, Ferrol, Looc, Odiongan, San Agustin, San Andres, Sta. Fe and Sta. Maria.

As of Dec. 18, LGUs from the Regions of MIMAROPA and CARAGA have already provided more than P1.5 million to their affected constituents.

As of press time, more than 130,000 families or 400,000 individuals form Regions V, VI, VIII, X, XI, MIMAROPA and Caraga have been affected by Odette. Over 77, 000 families or around 280,000 individuals are currently staying in evacuation centers in the affected regions.

Meanwhile, the DSWD assured the public that it has sufficient relief items for distribution to affected localities. In fact, as of December 18, the Department maintains stockpiles and standby funds amounting to more than P900 million. Of which, more than P78 million is the available standby funds at the DSWD Central Office and FOs. Over 400,000 family food packs are also prepositioned in strategic locations around the country.

The Department will continue to perform its technical assistance and resource augmentation role to ensure that the needs of affected families are addressed.