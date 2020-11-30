DSWD speeds up provision of relief aid to LGUs during disasters

To ensure the efficient and speedy delivery of aid to communities affected by various forms of disasters, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has streamlined the process of providing relief assistance and basic services to these calamity-stricken areas.

DSWD Field Offices can now release food and non-food items to local government units (LGUs) even without an official request from local chief executives or administrators as previously practiced according to existing disaster laws. The release can be made based on the official recommendation of DSWD field workers who conducted on-the-ground assessment and validation.

Likewise, the Rapid Damage Assessment and Needs Analysis (RDANA) and official reports of the National Office of Civil Defense can serve as basis for immediate release of relief aid, depending on the magnitude of the disaster as assessed by the Regional Office of Civil Defense and concerned agencies. RDANA is a disaster response mechanism that is used immediately in the early emergency phase to determine the extent of impacts and assess the priority needs of the communities.

The DSWD Secretary, Undersecretary of the Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG), or the Assistant Secretary of the DRMG, upon their assessment, can also direct the delivery of food and non-food items to the LGUs for distribution to the affected families.

Meanwhile, the Department also clarified that project proposals are still needed for the implementation of early recovery and rehabilitation interventions such as the Cash-for-Work (CFW) program and the Emergency Shelter Assistance (ESA) as provided by existing laws, rules, and regulations.

CFW is a short-term intervention program that provides temporary employment to affected individuals by allowing them to participate or work in preparedness, mitigation, relief, rehabilitation, or risk reduction projects in their communities or in evacuation centers.

On the other hand, the ESA provides financial assistance to augment the resources of affected families for their acquisition of shelter materials required in constructing or repairing their damaged houses.

As lead agency in social protection, DSWD assured the public that it will continuously strengthen and improve its systems and procedures to ensure that those needing help will be efficiently and immediately assisted.