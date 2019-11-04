DSWD sets up emergency logistic hubs in North Cotabato

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has stepped up its relief operations for thousands of families affected by the series of earthquakes in North Cotabato through setting up of mobile logistic hubs in Kidapawan City to immediately address needs of affected families and individuals.

Two mobile storage units, one from the United Nations World Food Programme, will be set up today at the provincial grounds of North Cotabato in Amas to speed up the distribution of relief assistance.

Each logistic hub can store up to 1,600 cubic metric tons of goods.

Aside from the logistics hubs, DSWD Field Office XII will also set up a community kitchen in Barangay Masilasa in Makilala town.

Meanwhile, the Field Office is currently coordinating with the Philippine Air Force (PAF) for the transport of relief goods to remote areas, especially in communities that are impassable due to landslides.

Cebu Pacific Airlines and Air Asia are also extending their help in transporting for free relief supplies from the Department.

Enough relief goods

DSWD assures that it has enough relief supplies to augment the resources of local government units (LGUs) in Central and Southern Mindanao which were heavily hit by the series of tremors.

As of press time, DSWD has provided a total of ₱6,004,485 worth of assistance to a total of 29,349 families or 146,745 persons from 149 barangays in the two regions.

DSWD continues to facilitate the transport of additional relief supplies to the affected regions in coordination with the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP).

On November 1, troops from the units of Eastern Mindanao Command unloaded cargoes sent by DSWD and Department of Health (DOH) which were carried by a C-130 at the Davao Airport.

DSWD Field Office IX also provided relief augmentation support to Field Offices XI and XII composed of hygiene kits, mosquito nets, blankets, towels, and cases of sardines.

Likewise, DSWD Field Office VI delivered malongs to Field Office XI and food packs to Field Office XII early morning today, November 2.

On the other hand, DSWD Field Office VII has coordinated with the Coast Guard for the transport of relief supplies to the two regions today.

To date, some 4,127 families or 20,635 persons are currently staying in 27 evacuation centers set up by LGUs, while 1,370 families or 6,850 persons are with their relatives or friends.

DSWD Field Offices XI and XII have recorded 20,913 totally and 6,397 partially damaged houses.

DSWD vows to continue to support LGUs in meeting the needs of their affected constituents until such time that they are able to recover from their disrupted lives due to the disaster.