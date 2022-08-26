DSWD sends over P4.4 M worth of aid to Florita-hit LGUs

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), as the vice chair of the Disaster Response Cluster, continues to deliver augmentation support to local government units (LGUs) affected by Severe Tropical Storm Florita in Luzon.

As of August 25, more than P4.4 million worth of food and non-food items were already sent to affected localities, with the bulk of assistance worth P3.1 million delivered in Region II. The rest were provided in Regions I, III, CALABARZON, and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

Meanwhile, as the lead agency for the Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster, the DSWD is assisting LGUs in monitoring the condition of 669 families or 2,057 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 36 evacuation centers in Regions I, II, III, NCR, and CAR.

The Department, through its Field Offices (FOs), will continue to coordinate with concerned LGUs to ensure the sufficiency of resources for distribution to the affected population.