DSWD sends more tarpaulin sheets to Odette-hit areas

Following the order of President Rodrigo Roa Duterte to distribute trapal or tarpaulin sheets to Typhoon Odette-hit areas, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) facilitated the provision of shelter materials to families affected by the weather disturbance.

A Boeing Aircraft delivered 500 rolls of sakoline (laminated sacks) to Butuan – Surigao today, December 28. Other DSWD Field Offices in Odette -hit areas also committed to send more tarpaulin sheets and family tents to disaster areas.

DSWD FO CALABARZON will augment 500 family tents, to MIMAROPA, while DSWD Field Office V will deliver 500 rolls of laminated sacks to affected areas. Earlier, the National Resource Operations Center (NROC) delivered 272 family tents to Siargao.

Aside from shelter materials, the Department continues its provision of food items to affected localities. The DSWD FO VII, the Office of Civil Defense, and the Regional Maritime Unit-7 delivered 500 family food packs (FFPs) to Inabanga, Bohol.

Likewise, in Western Visayas, DSWD FO VI augmented 2,200 FFPs to Kabankalan City, Negros Occidental. To hasten the distribution of aid to affected locals, FO VI staff were also present to provide technical assistance to the said local government unit (LGU).

In Palawan, DSWD FO MIMAROPA delivered some 2,000 FFPs to the LGU of Taytay, Palawan. The FFPs arrived at the Port of Puerto Princesa through the assistance of the Philippine Coast Guard.

The DSWD FO CARAGA also started its distribution of financial assistance under the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program to families affected by ‘Odette’ in Dapa, Surigao del Norte and Basilisa, Province of Dinagat Islands. FO CARAGA reported that more families from other affected municipalities are expected to receive assistance as soon as the results of the rapid assessment conducted by the DSWD and concerned LGUs are validated.

As of December 29, 6AM, more than P180 million worth of humanitarian assistance has already been provided to affected families. Of this amount, more than P137 million worth of augmentation assistance was provided by the DSWD, more than P42 million worth of aid was given by concerned LGUs to their constituents, while more than P1 million worth of aid was provided by non-government organizations and other partners.