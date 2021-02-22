DSWD sends initial aid to Caraga LGUs hit by Tropical Storm Auring

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) through its Field Office-Caraga has initially provided resource augmentation to local government units (LGUs) in the region that have been affected by Tropical Storm Auring.

As of February 20, an initial assistance of P179,000 worth of food and non-food items were provided to the affected LGUs in the region.

Based on the report of the Field Office, a total of 3,858 families or 14,233 individuals from various towns in the region were affected by the storm. Of this number, 3,403 families or 12,081 individuals are currently staying in evacuation centers set up by LGUs.

The Field Office also reported that 142 houses were damaged by the disaster.

Meanwhile, the DSWD CARAGA’s Quick Response Team (QRT) is on alert status to continuously monitor the situation and to coordinate with the Local Social Welfare and Development Offices (LSWDOs) for additional relief support.

The Field Office has 6,423 available family food packs and non-food items amounting to P13.5 million ready to be distributed during relief operations. It also has P3M worth of standby funds that can be used to purchase emergency relief supplies.