DSWD Secretary visits areas hit by ‘Karding’ in Quezon and Aurora Provinces

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Erwin T. Tulfo visited localities first hit by Super Typhoon Karding in the provinces of Quezon and Aurora on Monday, September 26.

Secretary Tulfo, together with Undersecretary for Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) Marco M. Bautista and Undersecretary for Operations Group Jerico Francis L. Javier first went to Jomalig and Patnangunan in Quezon to see the extent of damages to the island municipalities where the massive typhoon first made landfall.

Based from the local government’s assessment, some 400 families were affected by the typhoon in Jomalig.

While in Patnanungan, more than 300 families from the town evacuated. In terms of damages, 70 houses were totally-damaged while 72 were partially destroyed.

Secretary Tulfo led the provision of financial assistance worth P5,000 to each household with partially-damaged houses and P10,000 each for households with totally-damaged houses in both island towns.

Afterwards, the Secretary also visited the town of Dingalan in Aurora, another area where super typhoon Karding made landfall.

Secretary Tulfo led the distribution of P5,000 cash assistance to 475 families. DSWD-Field Office III also extended 2,000 family food packs and 618 pieces of bottled water as augmentation support to Dingalan LGU.

Meanwhile, as of the 6PM September 26 report, the Department has more than P1.1 billion amount of standby and stockpile funds. Of which, more than P186 million is the available standby funds in the DSWD Central Office and FOs. In addition, there are 78,485 FFPs available in DSWD Disaster Response Centers, namely the National Resource Operations Center (NROC) and the Visayas Disaster Resource Center (VDRC), while 248,032 FFPs are available in DSWD FOs I, II, III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, V, NCR, and CAR.

Currently, the Department has already provided more than P1.4 million worth of augmentation assistance to affected areas in Regions II, III, and V.

Despite the fair weather, the Department continues to remind affected locals to follow the instructions of their local chief executives to ensure their safety before returning to their homes.

The DSWD also assured the public that it will continue to coordinate with LGUs to ensure the provision of quality and sufficient social protection services for all affected citizens. ###