21 Jan 2019

DSWD Sec. Bautista orders investigation to resolve COA report on disaster fund

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 21 Jan 2019 View Original

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rolando Joselito D. Bautista has ordered for the conduct of an immediate investigation to address the findings of the Commission on Audit (COA) on the delay in the distribution of emergency shelter assistance to victims of Typhoon Nina that hit the country in 2016.

As soon as the issue was brought to his attention, Sec. Bautista has convened the EXECOM officials and instructed concerned DSWD-Field Offices to provide the necessary documents pertaining to the transactions made for the implementation of the emergency shelter assistance. He added that the Department will conduct a thorough and objective inquiry vis-à-vis the COA report indicating poor liquidation and will report to the public immediately.

Sec. Bautista shared that the DSWD is under new management and is currently undergoing a reorganization with the goal of ensuring that the Department’s programs and services are truly delivered in a transparent and efficient way.

“We assure the public that the Department will follow the recommendations of the COA on how to resolve the issue. Rest assured that funds entrusted to the Department are spent judiciously for the rightful beneficiaries,” Sec. Bautista said.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.