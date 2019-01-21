DSWD Sec. Bautista orders investigation to resolve COA report on disaster fund

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rolando Joselito D. Bautista has ordered for the conduct of an immediate investigation to address the findings of the Commission on Audit (COA) on the delay in the distribution of emergency shelter assistance to victims of Typhoon Nina that hit the country in 2016.

As soon as the issue was brought to his attention, Sec. Bautista has convened the EXECOM officials and instructed concerned DSWD-Field Offices to provide the necessary documents pertaining to the transactions made for the implementation of the emergency shelter assistance. He added that the Department will conduct a thorough and objective inquiry vis-à-vis the COA report indicating poor liquidation and will report to the public immediately.

Sec. Bautista shared that the DSWD is under new management and is currently undergoing a reorganization with the goal of ensuring that the Department’s programs and services are truly delivered in a transparent and efficient way.

“We assure the public that the Department will follow the recommendations of the COA on how to resolve the issue. Rest assured that funds entrusted to the Department are spent judiciously for the rightful beneficiaries,” Sec. Bautista said.