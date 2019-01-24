24 Jan 2019

DSWD Sec. Bautista graces turnover of transitional shelters to Marawi IDPs

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 23 Jan 2019 View Original

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rolando Joselito Bautista (middle) and OIC-Regional Director Aldersey Dela Cruz (left) distributed family food packs to beneficiaries of the transitional shelters in Marawi City recently.

The distribution of relief goods was done simultaneously with the turn over of 550 transitional shelters to internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Barangay Boganga, Marawi City by Taskforce Bangon Marawi (TFBM) led by TFBM Chairman and Secretary Eduardo del Rosario.

The beneficiaries of the transitional shelters were displaced families from the evacuation centers of Baloi and Pantar, Lanao del Norte and Saguiaran, Lanao del Sur. ###

