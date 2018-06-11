The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) remains on alert for tropical depression Domeng. As part of the preparations, the Department now has stockpiles and standby funds amounting to ₱1,156,263,394.9 with a total of ₱207,946,798.85 standby funds in the Central Office and Field Offices.

Of the said amount, ₱165,181,069.00 is the available Quick Response Fund in the Central Office, while a total of 485,636 Family Food Packs (FFPs) amounting to ₱169,742,460.28 and Food and Non-food Items (FNIs) amounting to ₱778,574,135.7 are readily available for augmentation to affected local government units.

Acting Secretary Virginia N. Orogo stated, “The DSWD’s quick response teams (QRTs) are ready to respond to a disaster situation. The Department’s Field Offices (FOs) are also constantly coordinating with the affected LGUs for any assistance they might need.”

In DSWD FO 10, for instance, it has activated its Quick Response Team at 9 am today in preparation for the possible effects of the tropical depression.

DSWD FO 10 Regional Director, Nestor Briones Ramos, disclosed that the FO has prepositioned its supplies of food and non-food items to Camiguin and Misamis Occidental provinces, and in Iligan City.

As of today, the FO has prepositioned 64,000 family food packs and has a standby fund of P3 million as its augmentation to the local government units responding to disaster operations.

Likewise, it has been closely monitoring and coordinating with local disaster risk reduction management offices of local government units of Northern Mindanao.

Hotline Numbers

DSWD Field Office X: (088) 858-8134

Cagayan de Oro City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Division: (088) 853 9393 and 911 for Globe and TM subscribers

Ozamis City DRRM: (088) 521 5312.