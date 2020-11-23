DSWD relief operations still ongoing in Typhoon-Ulysses hard hit areas

Field Offices (FOs) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in areas hardest hit by Typhoon Ulysses continue to assist local government units (LGUs) in their disaster relief operations for their affected constituents.

In Cagayan Province, P22 million worth of food and non-food items were delivered by DSWD FO II to affected areas in the region.

The FO also started on November 18 the distribution of burial assistance amounting to P10,000 each to bereaved families in Alcala, Gonzaga, Gattaran, and Tuguegarao City in Cagayan, as well as from Maddela and Nagtipunan, Quirino. In addition, the FO also sent 1,000 FFPs each to Alcala and Enrile, Cagayan.

In CALABARZON, the DSWD FO here has already extended P13.6 million worth of augmentation assistance to the provinces of Rizal, Laguna, and Quezon.

Meanwhile, in Bicol Region, DSWD FO V has provided 27,266 FFPs to affected areas in Albay, Camarines Sur, and Camarines Norte amounting to P13.8 million. In addition, non-food items comprising of 13,028 pieces of malong, 300 sleeping kits, and 1,738 laminated sacks were also distributed to affected families and individuals. Overall, the DSWD assistance to Bicol region is P18.7 million.

In the National Capital Region, DSWD FO NCR has extended 13,430 FFPs and 1,200 sleeping kits to affected LGUs amounting to more than P7.7 million.

The Department, as lead agency in the Food and Non-Food Item Cluster of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, ensures the sufficiency of food and non-food items that can be augmented to local governments in the event of a calamity or disaster.