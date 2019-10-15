15 Oct 2019

DSWD releases P12.4M for twin-quake victims in Itbayat town

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 15 Oct 2019

By Oliver T. Baccay

TUGUEGARAO CITY, Cagayan, Oct. 15 (PIA) - - The families who lost their shelters and livelihood in the twin quakes in Itbayat, Batanes have already received a total of P12.4 million cash assistance under the Emergency Shelter Assistance (ESA) and Cash-for-Work (CFW) programs of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) region 2.

Franco Lopez, chief of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Division, said 182 families whose houses were totally damaged received P30,000 each totaling to P5.46 million, and additional 27 families with partially damaged houses also received P10,000 each totaling to P270,000 cash assistance to rehabilitate their destroyed shelters in twin quakes that hit the island.

Aside from thess, all of the ESA-beneficiaries also received P3, 600 each for the cash-for-work program totaling to P752, 400.

The Cash for Work program is a short-term intervention to provide temporary employment to distressed or displaced individuals by participating in preparedness, mitigation, relief, rehabilitation or risk reduction projects and activities in their communities or in evacuation centers.

“Aside from those who lost their houses, we also gave CFW assistance to 1, 096 individuals who are also member of the island community and whose livelihood were severely affected by the earthquakes,” Lopez said.

Lopez also said there are no longer families living in tents as the government has constructed a temporary makeshift which now serves as an evacuation area for the families whose houses are not yet rebuilt.

Lucia Alan, assistant regional director, also said there are more than enough relief goods delivered in the island as there was influx of assistance from various agencies and organizations pouring in the island right after the incident.

“We thank our partner agencies, especially the army, coastguard, rescue teams and other agencies that have extended their assistance during our response operation in Itbayat,” Alan said during the Response Cluster meeting.

The Department of Health also reported that the construction of a new health facility, which was promised by President Rodrigo Duterte during his visit in the island right after the earthquake, is on bidding while 300 toilet bowls were already transported in the area. (MDCT/OTB/PIA 2-Cagayan)

