DSWD releases additional Php10K grant to LAA families thru Starpay app

By Lou Ellen L. Antonio

Published on January 5, 2021

MARAWI CITY, Jan. 4 (PIA) -- With its continuing efforts to uplift the lives of the affected families in Marawi, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) started releasing additional Php10,000 worth of Livelihood Settlement Grant (LSG) to 28,204 families from the less affected area (LAA) of the city.

DSWD partnered with Starpay Corporation as a financial service provider through its smartphone application.

“Registration was already facilitated by Starpay Corporation and log-in details were distributed to the families through their nominated mobile numbers,” said DSWD Region X Director Mari-flor Dollaga-Libang.

Starting December 28, 2020, 5,000 families were notified daily about the assistance.

Libang further said that initial concerns using the digital application is the unavailability of smartphones and blocked accounts. With this, DSWD 10 also requested assistance from the city government of Marawi and Task Force Bangon Marawi (TFBM) Field Office to intake the details of the families having similar concerns. The agency shall then request manual beneficiary reference numbers for these families.

The beneficiary should download the Starpay application and upgrade its user level. To upgrade one's account, details such as name, selfie, birthdate, permanent and present address, and valid ID are needed. Acceptable IDs include passport, driver's license, PWD ID, Barangay ID, TIN ID, SSS, Philhealth, among others. After taking a selfie, at least one ID should be chosen and uploaded with details. A message will then be sent once the account is upgraded.

To claim the assistance, the beneficiaries can cash out their wallet balance through MLhuillier pay out or Security Bank or Chinabank ATM cardless withdrawal.

From April 2019, DSWD distributed of Transitory Family Support Package of Php53,000 and additional Php14,400 to 17,905 displaced families or Marawi IDPs from the 24 most affected area (MAA); distribution of LSG worth Php20,000 to 17,905 displaced families IDPs from MAA and Php10,000 for 28,266 displaced families IDPs from LAA as well as the distribution of Pabaon Package and 30 kilograms of rice. (LELA/ PIA ICIC)