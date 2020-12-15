DSWD to release UCT grants of 4Ps beneficiaries in typhoon-affected areas

To assist the families who were badly affected by the recent typhoons, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) will be releasing the Unconditional Cash Transfer (UCT) grants of Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program (4Ps) beneficiaries in Luzon and Visayas this month.

More than 2.5 million 4Ps beneficiaries in Regions I, II, III, IV-A, IV-B, V, VI, VII, VIII Cordillera Administrative Region, National Capital Region are expected to receive their UCT grants through their Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) cash cards.

Meanwhile, DSWD has already prepared the payroll for UCT-Pantawid beneficiaries in other parts of the country and will begin distribution as soon as the budget for the grant subsidies are released to LBP.

The Department is continuously coordinating with LBP for the creation of the cash card accounts of the qualified beneficiaries and crediting of grants to their individual accounts.

UCT is a one-time cash subsidy provided to qualified poor households and individuals to help them cope with the adverse economic impact of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law. ###