DSWD regional offices start prepositioning goods in LGUs

Following the directive of Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Erwin T. Tulfo, the Agency’s Field Offices across the country have started delivering family food packs (FFPs) to the local government units as part of their disaster preparedness efforts.

Secretary Tulfo emphasized that prepositioning of relief supplies at the local level would ensure that there are supplies which can be readily and easily accessed upon the occurrence of disasters.

According to the Secretary, this is also part of the marching order of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. to be proactive and not reactive.

As of press time, DSWD Field Office VI has prepositioned 6,100 FFPs in Talisay City (1,700), Himamaylan City (1,700), and Bago City (2,100) in Negros Occidental. The Field Office will also deliver FFPs in Aklan anytime today, July 7.

Likewise, DSWD Field Office VIII has prepositioned a total of 20,089 FFPs in the following areas: Catbalogan City, Samar (850) ; Naval, Biliran (100); Allen, Northern Samar (4,121); Borongan City, Eastern Samar (600); and Palo, Leyte (14,418).

Aside from FFPs, Field Office VIII also prepositioned non-food items comprising of 200 hygiene kits in Borongan City, Eastern Samar; 1,220 hygiene kits in Allen, Northern Samar; 1,596 kitchen kits and 1,218 family kits in Catarman, Northern Samar; 3,134 hygiene kits, 1,1774 kitchen kits, 3,096 family kits and 1,358 sleeping kits in Palo, Leyte.

Ensuring preparedness for any calamity

Meanwhile, other DSWD Field Offices are currently undertaking similar activities of producing FFPs for immediate strategic prepositioning.

In his message during his first flag raising ceremony at the DSWD on July 5, Secretary Tulfo emphasized the need for the Department to be prepared, especially that the rainy season has started, to ensure prompt assistance to the public.

In addition, the Secretary mentioned that the DSWD is now preparing FFPs and other relief items for LGUs around Negros Occidental where Mt. Kanlaon is located and for LGUs in Sorsogon where Mount Bulusan is situated as these two volcanoes have been showing increased volcanic activities.

The DSWD vowed to intensify its technical and resource augmentation function to enable LGUs to perform their primary role as first responder in times of disasters.