DSWD receives Taiwanese donations for Typhoon Odette victims

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Taiwanese Government for providing donations to Typhoon Odette victims in the Visayas Region.

On December 26, the DSWD Field Office VII, headed by Regional Director Rebecca Geamala, received the donations from the Taiwanese government through the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines.

The donations include 350 boxes of water, 206 boxes of instant noodles, 18 boxes of canned tuna, 225 boxes of cookies, 46 boxes of tents , 17 boxes of water filter, and 835 boxes of food rations.

The ceremonial turnover was also attended by officials from the Office of Civil Defense and the Philippine Air Force.

Updates on Disaster Response Operations

Meanwhile, the Philippine government continues its disaster response operations to aid families hit by Typhoon Odette.

The DSWD FO MIMAROPA delivered 2,600 family food packs (FFPs) to the Municipality of Roxas, Palawan, while 5,000 FFPs were delivered to Puerto Princesa City via coast guard vessel.

Likewise, as of December 28, 6AM, more than P154 million worth of humanitarian assistance was already provided to affected families. From the given amount, more than P115 million worth of augmentation assistance was provided by the DSWD, more than P38 million worth of aid was given by concerned local government units (LGUs) to their constituents, while more than P1 million worth of aid provided by non-government organizations and other partners.

Aside from the immediate needs of affected families, the DSWD Disaster Response Management Bureau (DRMB) facilitated the delivery of play therapy kits, learners’ kits, school-in-bag/teacher’s kits and oral hygiene kits through the Philippine Coast Guard to the affected Regions.

This is part of the efforts of the Department to address the needs of children and safeguard their well-being before, during, and after disaster situations in accordance with Republic Act. No. 10821 or the “Children’s Emergency Relief and Protection Act.”

The DSWD will continue to update the public on the Philippine government’s relief efforts to help Odette-affected families in Visayas and Mindanao.