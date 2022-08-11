DSWD receives second batch of donations from Chinese government

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Assistant Secretary Rommel Lopez (in red vest) received the 2nd batch of relief goods donated by the China Investment and Real Estate Co., Ltd. and the Philippine Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Inc. (PCCCI) for the affected and displaced victims of the magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Northern Luzon and other calamities, on Saturday, August 6, at the National Resource Operations Center (NROC), the main disaster hub of the Department located in Pasay City.

In a turnover ceremony, Assistant Secretary Lopez expressed his gratitude for the 58,000 bags of 5-kg rice packs amounting to P10 million. That is the second batch of donation from the Chinese government following the 58,000 reliefs goods which were delivered last Tuesday, August 2. In total, the Chinese Government has donated 166,000 bags of rice to the DSWD.

The DSWD extended its gratitude to the Chinese Government and to all private partners for the assistance and donations for the residents affected by disasters.