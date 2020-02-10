10 Feb 2020

DSWD receives JICA donations for Taal evacuees

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 10 Feb 2020 View Original

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rolando Joselito D. Bautista (middle) and Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Chief Representative Yoshio Wada (right) sign the Deed of Donation and Acceptance for the turnover of relief assistance donated by JICA for families affected by the eruption of the Taal Volcano. Embassy of Japan Chargé d’ Affaires Yamamoto Yasushi (left) served as a witness to the signing ceremony.

JICA donated 5,500 slim containers with water, 10,000 pieces of N95 masks, five units of generator sets, five units of cord reels, and 5,000 pieces of portable Jerry cans.

Over the years, DSWD and JICA have been partners in providing humanitarian assistance to families and communities affected by various disasters in the Philippines. -30-

