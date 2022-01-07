DSWD receives complete shipment of rice donation from China

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) received the final batch of the 10,000 metric tons of rice donation from the Government of the People’s Republic of China (GPRC) during a handover ceremony at the National Resource Operations Center (NROC), the main disaster hub of the DSWD in Pasay City.

The last batch of shipment, composed of 4,725 metric tons of rice, will be included in the family food packs (FFPs) that will be used by the Department as augmentation to local government units (LGUs) affected by Typhoon Odette and the current COVID-19 pandemic.

The rice donation was accepted by DSWD National Resource and Logistics Management Bureau (NRLMB) Director Emmanuel Privado from Chinese Ambassador Hung Xilian.

The donation is part of the commitment of the People’s Republic of China to support the Philippine government’s disaster response operations.

During his speech, Ambassador Huang Xilian praised the timely and efficient disaster response operation of the Philippine government for Typhoon ‘Odette’ victims.

Ambassador Huang Xiliang also announced that the Chinese government will provide 1 million USD cash assistance to support the relief and recovery efforts for typhoon-affected areas in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, in his acceptance speech, DSWD Director Privado thanked the Chinese government for their generosity to help localities that will be affected by disasters and calamities.

Director Privado also gave Ambassador Huang Xilian and Dr. Jaime Cruz, Philippine’s special envoy to China, a tour of the warehouse and explained the Department’s process of repacking family food packs.

The Department expresses its gratitude to the Chinese government and will continue to strengthen its partnership with international partners to help improve the lives of poor, marginalized, and vulnerable Filipino families.