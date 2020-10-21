DSWD to receive new Distance Learning IT equipment from IOM

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG), will receive new Distance Learning Information Technology (IT) equipment from the International Organization for Migration (IOM) in a ceremonial turnover on October 22 at the DSWD Auditorium.

Around 21 IT equipment worth P3.3 million, funded by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), through IOM, will be accepted by DSWD Secretary Rolando Joselito D. Bautista from IOM Philippines Chief of Mission Kristin Marie Dadey.

The IT equipment will further boost the Department’s capability building initiatives in disaster preparedness and response by ensuring the continuity of effective distance learning activities among disaster response personnel in the local and national levels given the limitations set by the current COVID-19 pandemic. The donated IT equipment will be distributed to all DSWD Field Offices (FOs).

Moreover, the new equipment will also be used in developing, implementing, and delivering coordinated disaster response management programs for sectors vulnerable to hazards, as well as providing timely disaster response information to the public.

The turnover ceremony will also be graced by DSWD Undersecretary Felicisimo C. Budiongan, DSWD Assistant Secretary Rodolfo M. Encabo, IOM Philippines Country Office Program Manager Troy Dooley, IOM Philippines Country Office National Program Coordinator Conrad Navidad, USAID Deputy Mission Director Patrick Wesner, and USAID Regional Advisor Joe Curry.

With the new equipment, the Department vows to continue to brave the threats of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and stay true to its commitment of delivering unhampered public service in conducting disaster preparedness, response, and early recovery and rehabilitation efforts.