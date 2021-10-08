DSWD ready to provide augmentation to LGUs affected by ‘Lannie’

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) continues to coordinate with local government units (LGUs) to ensure the provision of relief assistance to families affected by Tropical Depression ‘Lannie.’

Based on the October 6 report, DSWD is ready to provide augmentation assistance to municipalities and cities affected by the inclement weather. In fact, the Department maintains stockpiles and standby funds amounting to more than ₱1.1 billion. Of which, more than ₱147 million is the available standby funds in the DSWD Central Office and its Field Offices (FOs). A total of 365,402 family food packs (FFPs) are also prepositioned in strategic locations around the country.

Concerned DSWD FOs are also monitoring the track of the tropical depression, especially the localities with tropical cyclone wind signals.

The Department also urges the public to stay vigilant and to heed the warnings of their local executives to prevent any untoward incidents.