DSWD ready to provide aid to LGUs affected by ‘Fabian’

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is prepared to assist local government units affected by the Southwest Monsoon and Typhoon ‘Fabian.’

As of the July 24, 6PM report of the DSWD Disaster Response Management Bureau (DRMB), the Department’s Central Office and Field Offices have standby funds amounting to P849.5 million, prepositioned goods amounting to P164.96 million, and other food and non-food items amounting to P668.3 million. These are readily available to augment the resources of LGUs in times of disasters and calamities as part of the DSWD’s role as the lead of the Food and Non-Food Item (FNFI) Cluster of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

According to the same report, the Department has already extended more than P1 million worth of assistance in the province of Oriental Mindoro, while concerned LGUs have initially extended assistance to affected families in Orion and Samal, Bataan; Castillejos, San Antonio, and Santa Cruz, Zambales; Batangas City, Batangas; Santa Cruz, Occidental Mindoro; La Trinidad, Benguet; and in Balbalan, Kalinga.

The report also noted that there are 4,585 families or 19,444 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 126 evacuation centers in Regions III, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, National Capital Region (NCR), and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

DSWD is continuously coordinating with the Local Social Welfare and Development Offices (LSWDOs) of affected cities and municipalities to ensure that sufficient assistance will be provided to residents affected by the floods and the inclement weather.

The Department is also ready to deploy its Quick Response Teams (QRT) for the provision of technical assistance to LGUs, if necessary.

Lastly, DSWD urges the public to remain alert and heed the warnings of their LGUs to prevent any untoward incidents.