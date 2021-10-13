DSWD ready to assist LGUs hit by Severe TS ‘Maring’

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is ready to augment the resources of the local government units (LGUs) hit by Severe Tropical Storm ‘Maring’ to ensure the provision of relief assistance to the affected families.

Based on the October 12 report, the DSWD maintains stockpiles and standby funds amounting to more than ₱1.06 billion. Of which, more than ₱133 million is the available standby funds in the DSWD Central Office and its Field Offices (FOs). A total of 381,893 family food packs (FFPs) are also prepositioned in strategic locations around the country.

The DSWD reported that some 2,137 families or 7,842 individuals were affected by STS ‘Maring’ in the National Capital Region, Region II, and Cordillera Administrative Region. Of these numbers, 762 families or 2,536 persons are currently taking temporary shelter in 58 evacuation centers in the said regions.

The Department’s Quick Response Teams in the affected regions have been activated and remain on alert status to work with concerned LGUs in assisting their constituents