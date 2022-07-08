DSWD ready to assist LGUs affected by Kanlaon volcanic activity

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is ready to provide augmentation support to local government units (LGUs) affected by the Kanlaon Volcano seismic activity.

Under the directives of DSWD Secretary Erwin T. Tulfo, the Department has started its prepositioning of Family Food Packs (FFPs) and other relief items to LGUs near Mt. Kanlaon, specifically Negros Occidental.

Based on the July 7, 2022, 6AM report, the DSWD maintains more than P1.6 billion standby and stockpile funds. Of the given amount, more than P619 million is the available standby funds of the Central Office and the Field Offices, while current stockpiles being maintained by the Department amount to more than P982 million composed of more than 541,000 family food packs, non-food items and other food items.

Meanwhile, the DSWD, through its Field Office (FO) V, has already provided augmentation support in the form of family food packs and hygiene kits worth more than ₱529,000 to the municipality of Juban, Sorsogon which is affected by the volcanic activity of Mt. Bulusan.

The Department is also coordinating with the affected municipality to ensure that the needs of the 179 families or 602 persons who sought temporary shelter in three evacuation centers will be sufficiently addressed.

As the vice chair of the disaster response pillar, the DSWD will continue to provide technical assistance and resource augmentation (TARA) to guarantee the continuous provision of assistance to the affected residents.