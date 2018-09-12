DSWD readies for the looming super typhoon

Following reports that a strong typhoon may enter the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) by Wednesday, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has taken steps to ensure the readiness of the Department in responding to the possible effects of typhoon “Mangkhut” (international name).

Based from the 11 AM September 11 Tropical Cyclone Advisory of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAG-ASA), typhoon “Mangkhut” may enter the PAR tomorrow afternoon (September 12) and will have the name “Ompong.”

In preparation, the DSWD Central Office, Field Offices and National Resource Operations Center (NROC) have stockpiles and stand by funds available.

The Department has 356,349 family food packs (FFPs) ready amounting to P118,947,645.65 and available food and non food items amounting to P710,825,555.

Undersecretary Hope Hervilla of the DSWD Disaster Response Management Group (DRMG) said, “DSWD has prepositioned goods in all regions in preparation for the incoming typhoon. Additional food packs were provided to FO II.”

Anticipating that the province of Batanes will be affected, the DSWD will be transporting today the following goods: 5,000 family food packs; 1,000 hygiene kits; 1,000 family kits; and 1,000 sleeping kits. The said goods are in addition to the family food packs that are available in DSWD Field Office II.

The Undersecretary added that nearby regions are also ready to provide augmentation support in case more relief goods will be needed by the affected regions.

DSWD also has a total of P872,003,147 standby funds, which can be readily utilized to respond to the needs of those who will be affected.

Secretary Virginia N. Orogo said, “the concerned DSWD quick response teams (QRTs) are also on alert for possible augmentation to disaster affected areas. We are also closely monitoring the disaster events and report updates from PAG-ASA.”

Moreover, the DSWD is continuously collaborating with other government units to ensure a wholistic disaster response. ###