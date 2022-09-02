DSWD Quick Response Teams now on standby for ‘Henry’

As part of its preparedness efforts, the Quick Response Teams (QRTs) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) are now on standby for the possible effects of Super Typhoon Henry in the Philippines.

This was assured by DSWD Secretary Erwin T. Tulfo during his briefing on August 31, 2022 with the heads of Field Offices (FOs) I, II, III, and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

The Secretary also directed the regional directors to be proactive in prepositioning resources to low-income class municipalities.

As of September 1, 2022, the DSWD has stockpiles and standby funds amounting to more than P1.5 billion for its disaster response operations. From the said amount, more than P600 million is the available standby funds in the Central Office and DSWD FOs, while there are 500,376 FFPs amounting to more than P300 million, other food items worth more than P180 million, and non-food items amounting to more than P424 million which are prepositioned strategically in various locations around the country.

The Department also reminded citizens to continue to remain vigilant, alert, and cooperate to the instructions of their local executives to prevent any untoward incidents due to the inclement weather.

Secretary Tulfo assured the public that the DSWD is ready to help all people in need.

“Always bear in mind na tutulong lagi kami pag may bagyo (to always help in times of disaster). Always be alert and always be ready,” the Secretary ended.